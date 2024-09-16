Arizona, Phoenix.- David Benavidez promised to return to the 168 pounds to face Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, in the battle that all the fans are clamoring for unified world championships.

After witnessing the recent triumph of ‘Canelo’ Alvarezin front of Edgar Berlangahe ‘Red flag’ try to warm up the Tapatio with a t-shirt that divided opinions in the social networks.

David Benavidezin their stories of Instagramput up for sale a T-shirt where he appears with a rifle and points in the direction in which some birds are flying.

But it is striking that the profile of ‘Canelo’ appears on the face of the animals. Alvarez, so it would be about of another strategy for the super middleweight champion to decide to fight against David Banavidez.

