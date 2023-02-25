What a way to surprise his fans by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will now be in the world of boxing alongside jake paulwho fights in Saudi Arabia and did not miss the opportunity to ask the Portuguese striker to accompany him on his way to the ring.

The ‘Bug’ will have the task of accompanying the American Jake Paul, who will face the British Tommy Fury on February 26, thanks to the fact that the function, which will be held in the city of Diriya, is located a few miles from where the Lusitanian star is located.

At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo has not officially said that he will be at the event, but the American youtuber did do so through his official networks.

“Are you going to see Ronaldo?” Was what the follower asked, with an immediate response from the boxer: “Yes, I think he will come to the fight”, put the famous american youtuber prior to his fight this Saturday.

The Jake Paul fight is a big venue in Saudi Arabia, which will be ready to host around 15 thousand fans this Saturday.

The significance of the fight became so great that Tommy’s brother, Tyson Fury, current heavyweight world champion, joked that he would have his relative left in Arab territory if he was not able to beat Jake Paul, and thus take advantage of better his time to befriend Cristiano Ronaldo on his own.