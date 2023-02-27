Boxing | Cristiano Ronaldo shadowboxed in the stands – boxer Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in Saudi Arabia.

Social with its media content and has become famous from YouTube Jake Paul suffered a diffuse loss For Tommy Furywho won an eight-round boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

The loss was Paul’s first and the match his seventh professional boxing match.

Fury, who was fast on the floor in the last set, now has an undefeated record of 8–0.

Fury, 23, is also known for his achievements outside the ring, such as participating in the show Love Island.

The match was witnessed by, among others, Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul and Tommy Fury’s half-brother Tyson Fury. A boxing legend was also seen in the audience Mike Tyson and currently a salaried soccer player in Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldowhose former club Manchester United celebrated winning the English League Cup on Sunday.

Sitting next to his son and the rest of the crowd, Ronaldo was recorded on video demonstrating his shots.

The ring announcer was a 78-year-old legend Michael Bufferwho echoed his familiar “let’s get ready to rumble” line.

A “Make Africa Great Again” hat was seen on Tyson’s head, which was picked up several times in TV pictures.