Boxing is in mourning. This Saturday morning, Argentine coach Diego Arrua died after fainting next to the ring. where his partner, Sabrina “La Muñequita” Pérez, exhibited the interim featherweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) against the Australian Skye Nicolson, in the Mexican city of Tijuana.

Arrua fainted next to the ring at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium and, although the doctors acted quickly, they could not save his life: The video of the dramatic moment was recorded in the official broadcast of the event.

Suddenly, after making some signs to his address, he became unbalanced and fell to the side.

“It’s incredible, there were 20 or 30 seconds left until the fight ended. A heart attack. He fell, they treated him well, an ambulance came and took him to the hospital. But they couldn’t do anything,” Gustavo Garrote, Sabrina’s manager, with whom she has worked for 10 years, tells the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’ from Tijuana.

“I want to thank the fight promoter (Matchroom Boxing), who has been very good, and Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, who gave us a person to do all the paperwork,” says the manager, and says that Sabrina “Now she’s sleeping. She’s shocked, she falls and doesn’t fall.”

Coach dies in the middle of his partner’s relationship

Those who were close to him witnessing the fight did not take long to give the warning and he received prompt attention, although it took the paramedics a little more than five minutes to be able to place the stretcher and clear the people who were in the way of the stadium. After several minutes after the trainer was taken from the scene, the doctor from the Tijuana boxing commission confirmed that he had suffered a cardiovascular heart attack.

Life is so unpredictable indeed. Here is Sabrina Perez’s husband Diego Arua less than 30 seconds before he collapsed coaching her wife until her last second of her life. RIP Coach Diego Arua! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7TvcB4ekyc — OLE (@ajoaquinarieta) September 16, 2023

They ended the fight

In this situation, The fight for the WBC interim title was ended in the ninth round. While the doctors were taking care of Arrua and Pérez was no longer in the stadium, the ruling was unanimous in favor of the Australian (99-91, 98-92, 97-93).

While the doctors were taking care of Arua and Pérez was no longer in the stadium, the ruling was unanimous in favor of the Argentine rival (99-91, 98-92, 97-93).

Diego Arua, the coach of Sabrina Perez, tragically suffered a fatal heart attack following her defeat to Skye Nicolson for the WBC interim title eralier today. Diego Arua passed away in hospital a short time later. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T2BkqV90Po — Kayovid (@Kayovids) September 16, 2023

This is how the fight was lived

