Boxing | Clear words from Robert Helenius about the doping cart and his own future: “Something went wrong”

Robert Helenius swears his innocence. He also understands why no one believes him.

Helenius is surprisingly relaxed in his own discomfort zone, i.e. in front of the media. He doesn’t like to give interviews, but maybe he’s an experienced writer Tuomas Kyrön with has softened.

Kyrö’s work Fist – Robert Helenius in the ring (WSOY) unfolds the boxer’s life from childhood to the present day. Previously, Helenius had turned down a dozen book offers, but Kyrö’s approach and humanity convinced.

Helenius is relaxed, even though he knows what’s coming. Now we are talking about doping and the continuation of the career And he knows that the future will be asked, so let’s ask the question below.

“Yes, it has felt that I am mentally and physically ready to take on a couple more matches,” Helenius reflects.

But.

It is not easy to say anything about the future. Helenius hangs on a loose log all the time. Doping cart right away in August Anthony Joshua after the match against was a crushing setback for the opponent, but it also put a career on hold.

In January The background team of Helenius, who is turning 40, is constantly figuring out what the future holds for the competitor. How could the substance have ended up in the body, what kind of non-compete does it become?

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I’m in an in-between state. I hope the decision on the non-competition ban comes as soon as possible, whatever it is. As long as I know if it’s half a year, four years a band or what. I would like to get into the ring again”, says Helenius.

If the ban extends to several years, it will be difficult to continue a career when you are over forty. Helenius doesn’t say a word and doesn’t share what size panna would automatically mean career termination.

The main reason for living in an in-between state is that everything is still in the dark. That’s why Helenius hasn’t even been able to handle his cart yet. He’s still trying to get a good handle on the whole thing. Joshua won, but Helenius was the hero of the night. A fighter who came to the match at a moment’s notice and left everything in the ring.

Then the breaking news came.

“I still don’t understand what the hell happened,” says Helenius.

Deontay Wilder knocked out Helenius in the first round.

Helenius faced Mika Mielonen in August, and then there was an emergency call against Anthony Joshua.

of Helenius simply feels bad, and you can’t get away from that feeling. For a decade, he built his image as the only pure top puncher in boxing’s heavyweight division. Others use, Helenius doesn’t.

Now, although he himself passionately swears his innocence, something has irrevocably changed. And not only in other people’s minds, but also inside Helenius.

“Something has broken. That makes this even more difficult. I haven’t been able to digest it properly. It’s so bad. Damn, if I had used some forbidden substance, I would have used some decent stuff! I don’t understand what has happened here or what is happening now.”

“It’s just a request.”

At the same time, the boxer fully understands why he is not believed. The same emotional polemics have been heard hundreds or even thousands of times – until the facts have shown the speeches to be nonsense. Why should you believe him too? Helenius says that he himself reacted to the doping news in exactly the same way. Once caught, that’s it. And now, like it or not, he is “in it”.

“There’s no need to explain anything here. It doesn’t matter what I say, because everything explains. That cart is out there now.”

“I totally agree with you Derek Chisora. Either the punishments should be even tougher, or all doping substances should be allowed.”

Anthony Joshua beat Robert Helenius in August in London.

Right its own chapter is whether Helenius should continue his career at all. The knockout against Joshua was the fourth of his professional career.

According to Helenius, already the third knockout had to be the final nail. It came Deontay Wilder against the end of 2022. It’s not that Helenius isn’t aware of the risk of head injuries.

“I have understood from the first knockout, which came as an amateur, that this cannot be good. After the Wilder match, I was sure that this thing was over. Those hard blows aren’t terribly healthy, Helenius says and laughs afterwards.”

The book Nyrkki – Kehäs written by Tuomas Kyro is published about Robert Helenius.

Knowledge increases pain, but blood draws to the ring. In the midst of the doping scandal and career pressures, the fact that the boxing community has treated Helenius’ scandal more understandingly than many outsiders makes it easier.

A cart of clomiphene does not bring the same community rejection as, say, steroids.

“Four weeks ago, Anthony Joshua asked me to train. If he really suspected me of doping, he wouldn’t offer something like that. When you really get down in boxing, then you are excluded from all the patterns for a year or two. I’m a little comforted by the fact that I’m not considered dirty in circles.”