Boxing | Champion hitters give a cold ride to Robert Helenius’ opponent: “Quite a lot of mistakes”

The 36th match of Robert Helenius’ professional career includes an interesting point.

Professional boxer Robert Helenius will return to the racing ring next week in Savonlinna, but from the evening clean From Mika Mielo against is not expected to be difficult. At least, if the European champions of professional boxing Amin’s Customers and Even Tatlia is believing.

“I bet it will be a pretty easy match for Robert. I think that the duration of the match depends a little on how long Helenius wants to be in the ring. There are quite a lot of beginner-like mistakes in Mielonen’s technique, which Helenius can easily take advantage of – especially when he has a height advantage,” Tatli predicts in the press release.

“On the other hand, if Helenius is not quite at his level on the night of the match, the match can last even longer. It will definitely be an interesting and fun match.”

Helenius last competed in October, when he lost in New York to one of the top names in the heavyweight division. For Deontay Wilder. He knocked out the Finn in the opening set.

Customer knows Mielonen’s abilities.

“Mielonen kicks really hard, I’ve seen it in sparring as well. “In principle, a hard blow can hit the target in cross-punching situations if “Robbe” takes it too easy,” Asikainen warned.

However, he does not believe in such an outcome.

“I think the course of the match depends on whether “Robbe” goes all out or whether he lets the guy attack, looking for a place to counterattack himself. In any case, the match is unlikely to last full time. It can take three rounds before Helenius ends it, or if the level difference turns out to be really big, the end can come even faster.”

For Helenius, the match is the 36th of his professional career, but only now is he facing a Finnish boxer for the first time in a professional match. Helenius has won 31 professional matches. Mielonen has won all six of his professional matches.