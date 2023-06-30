“The Box Challenge” It has become one of the most exciting competitions on Colombian television, since it captures the attention of all fans of the reality show. Through this show, action-packed situations, romances, dramas, and eliminations are experienced on a daily basis. During a pivotal moment in yesterday’s episode, ‘Guajira‘, a Beta contestant, was designated as the sentenced participant upon receiving the corresponding vest.

Who is the sentenced participant?

Kelly Ríos, known as ‘Guajira’, is a participant in the “Desafío the box 2023” program. She takes on the valuable role of enforcing the laws within the competition, as she is a lawyer by profession, a career she chose influenced by her grandmother. In addition, Ella Kelly is a passionate creator of social media content, especially in dance and fitness, which is her main source of income and an area she would like to pursue for life.

For the contestant of “The box”, her faith is a fundamental pillar in her life. She claims that through her dreams, God sends her messages that are often surprisingly accurate.

“Challenge the box”: what time and where are the episodes broadcast?

The episodes of “Desafío the box 2023” are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) on Caracol TV. In addition, you have the option of enjoying this program by downloading the Caracol Play application.

