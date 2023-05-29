He “The Box Challenge” is an exciting competition that has become a benchmark on television in Colombia, captivating audiences of all ages and providing a show full of action, strong emotions and a dose of inspiration to face challenges in everyday life. Check out all the details about this popular Colombian phenomenon below.

What is “The Box Challenge”?

“The Box Challenge” is a program with a competition format in Colombia that tests the physical, mental and emotional abilities of the participants. In this challenge, contestants face a series of tests and obstacles in a challenging and unique environment, with the goal of pushing their limits and becoming the ultimate winner.

The Box Challenge. Photo: TW Challengers

Who are the participants?

Alpha team:

Sensei

rappel

Bogdan

JP

cifuentes

Daniela

valerie

push away

Mackarthur (eliminated).

Beta Team:

Ricky

Byron (eliminated)

Yan

Squire

Sarah

Juli

Maryam (eliminated)

Kate.

Gamma Team:

Black (eliminated)

Matthew (eliminated)

Ivan

kaboom

Mai

Skinny

Saskya (eliminated)

Gem (removed)

Guajira.

What time do you broadcast episode 45?

Chapter 45 of “Desafío the box” 2023 will be broadcast this Monday May 29 at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. Remember that you can also enjoy this program by downloading the application snail play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cImKlLM5rM&ab_channel=Desafi%C3%B3logo Trailer of chapter 45. Video: Challenger

