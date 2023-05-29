He “The Box Challenge” is an exciting competition that has become a benchmark on television in Colombia, captivating audiences of all ages and providing a show full of action, strong emotions and a dose of inspiration to face challenges in everyday life. Check out all the details about this popular Colombian phenomenon below.
What is “The Box Challenge”?
“The Box Challenge” is a program with a competition format in Colombia that tests the physical, mental and emotional abilities of the participants. In this challenge, contestants face a series of tests and obstacles in a challenging and unique environment, with the goal of pushing their limits and becoming the ultimate winner.
Who are the participants?
Alpha team:
- Sensei
- rappel
- Bogdan
- JP
- cifuentes
- Daniela
- valerie
- push away
- Mackarthur (eliminated).
Beta Team:
- Ricky
- Byron (eliminated)
- Yan
- Squire
- Sarah
- Juli
- Maryam (eliminated)
- Kate.
Gamma Team:
- Black (eliminated)
- Matthew (eliminated)
- Ivan
- kaboom
- Mai
- Skinny
- Saskya (eliminated)
- Gem (removed)
- Guajira.
What time do you broadcast episode 45?
Chapter 45 of “Desafío the box” 2023 will be broadcast this Monday May 29 at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. Remember that you can also enjoy this program by downloading the application snail play.
