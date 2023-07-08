The “Desafío the box”, the most consumed reality show in Colombia, is about to come to an end. After an arduous series of competitions, coexistence, punishments, sentenced and eliminated, the Alpha and Beta teams fight to stay in force and win the contest. Who will be the champions? In this note, we will tell you everything that is known about its season closure.

Who participates in the “Challenge the box”?

“Desafío the box” 2023 is broadcast under the Caracol TV signal from Monday to Friday, except holidays, starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). In this space, you will see the Alpha and Beta teams compete for their tenure on the reality show.

In this regard, these groups are formed as follows:

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan Byron Squire kaboom rappel Skinny Sarah push away Guajira cifuentes Juli Ricky Mai

“The box challenge” 2023: when will the grand finale be?

The official platforms of the program announce the early arrival of the season closure.

“The final stretch begins”, it is reported through the official page of Caracol TV.

So far, an exact date has not been specified on which the competition that will culminate with the reality show will take place and the winners will be defined.

The 2022 “The Box Challenge” season finale was on July 15. Photo: composition LR/Challenge the box

