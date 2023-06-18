Boxing | CEO Mika Mielonen, 41, started as a porter, founded a security company and now plans to knock out Robert Helenius

Mika Mielonen is a 41-year-old family man who will step into the ring in August against Finland’s best boxer with more than two years of boxing experience.

Heavy work requires heavy entertainment.

Thus Mika Mielonena 41-year-old boxer and CEO of a security company, explains his decision to fight of Robert Helenius against. They will meet in a heavyweight fight on August 5 at Olavinlinna’s boxing night.

“Isn’t boxing’s heavyweight division pretty good fun,” Mielonen says with a twinkle in his eye.

“No, I’m serious about this.”

Former European heavyweight champion Helenius, 39, has fought 35 matches in his professional career, which began in 2008, of which he has won 31. Of the victories, 20 have come by knockout.

Mielonen started his boxing career in 2021. He has won all six of his fights, but the opponents have not been very big-name – compared to Helenius, whose previous fight was the heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder against.

After the Wilder match, Helenius hinted that he would quit. That’s why many people rubbed their eyes when it was reported in May that he would fight against the inexperienced Mielo.

“ “The possibilities are always there, but it’s a different matter whether they’re bigger than winning the lottery.”

Mika Mielonen (left) is still focusing on technique in his training for the time being. Coach Simeon Kärkkäinen watches the training in the background, assistant coach Jari Mäntynen receives the blows.

Mielonen is aware that he is going into the match as an underdog. You can also see it in the interview situation, as comments colored by self-deprecating humor are repeated both when talking about the difference in level between the competitors and when referring to Mielonen’s age.

Does he still believe in victory?

“Possibilities are always there, but it’s a different matter whether they’re bigger than winning the lottery,” Mielonen jokes.

However, defeating Helenius is his goal.

“Nobody goes there willingly to lose.”

A few years ago, the idea arose for Mielo from Savonlinna that he could compete in boxing. The first match was in May 2021 against Serbia Antonio Zovakia against.

Even before starting his career, Mielonen boxed a lot, but did not fight. According to his own words, he acted as an “invitable punching bag”, i.e. practically as a training club when someone needed a big training buddy.

Mielonen played hockey when he was young until he was in his twenties. Martial arts were probably in his blood even then, because according to his own words, he holds the unofficial Finnish record for ice time in under-20 leagues.

In his “best” season, he had 153 ice minutes in 27 matches.

Mielonen’s little brother Juho Mielonen progressed in hockey all the way to becoming a professional. He currently plays for Chamonix in the French league.

“My brother was a bit more talented in that sport,” laughs Mika Mielonen.

Hockey career after Mielonen started thinking about what he would like to do as a profession. After visiting a couple of universities of applied sciences and realizing that they “didn’t quite fit”, he ended up as a porter.

A career at restaurant doors led to the founding of my own company, HCS Security, in 2011. In 2017, the company bought JVP Group, another major player in the industry. This is how the Nordic Security Alliance was formed, of which Mielonen is the CEO today.

The work in the management of a security company has also brought with it pitfalls.

More than five years ago, MOT made a case about the “dark side” of the safety industry. Mielonen was one of the many interviewees in that article, and he had to answer questions about, for example, the Nordic Security Alliance’s relationship with so-called vest gangs.

In police inspections, the company has received clean papers.

Security industry the possible connection to criminal organizations has been repeated in the media in other cases as well, and Mielonen has occasionally appeared in articles dealing with the subject.

Mielonen does not like to discuss his work life when talking about boxing. He is content to say that his criminal history is unblemished, which is also a requirement to hold a business license in the security industry, and that neither he nor his companies have had relations with criminal organizations.

“I’ve made a big difference between boxing and my day job. It’s one job and boxing is another,” he says.

Coach Simeon Kärkkäinen puts boxing gloves on Mika Mielone’s hand. The two have known each other for three to four years, says Kärkkäinen.

Mika Mielonen considers hard punches to be one of his strengths. Simeon Kärkkäinen watches the exercises in the background.

Training for a heavyweight boxing match along with work is possible if you manage your own time, says Mika Mielonen.

Mika Mielonen, 41, and Simeon Kärkkäinen, 77, say they are probably the oldest boxing team in Finland.

With enthusiasm is 190 centimeters tall and weighs about 113.7 kilograms, according to the weigh-in of the previous match in March.

Helenius is exactly two meters tall. He weighed 114.9 kilograms before the Wilder fight. The Finnish-Swede is big, even for a heavyweight boxer.

“Helenius’ strengths are probably experience, skill and length, and he probably hits really hard. My strengths are hitting, hard-headedness and character”, Mielonen analysed.

Relying on a hard head against a boxer of Helenius’ caliber sounds pretty drastic. However, there is no fear of Mielos.

“What else can happen in the ring than getting punched? No one can stab or shoot me there, it’s completely safe.”

In public the discussion has speculated about the motivation of both Helenius and Mielosenki for the fight, because Helenius’s victory is practically certain.

Mielonen’s motivation has been suspected to be money or publicity. He doesn’t turn a deaf ear to these talks.

“If I was boxing for money, I should have started already at the age of 20, and I’ve never been interested in publicity.”

“Certainly some also talk about why Helenius went along with this. People always bark, but you shouldn’t worry about it,” says Mielonen.

According to him, the opportunity to challenge himself motivates him to go to the match.

“It’s interesting to get to try out what your own grits are enough for. It’s also nice to be in a fair underdog position. It increases motivation to train.”

Mielonen’s family includes his common-law wife and a 12-year-old son. The reception of the close circle to the match was encouraging.

“My mother never really approves of boxing, but she has encouraged it too.”

August for the match, Mielonen practices boxing technique three to five times a week for the time being and does side exercises just as often. Sparring starts in July.

“At this age, all training seems heavy and you have to take some rest days sometimes, but you still go hard.”

Due to Helenius’ large size, sparring partners have had to be found all over Finland, says Mielonen’s coach Simeon Kärkkäinen.

“It doesn’t make any sense to spar with someone short, because Helenius is even-sized,” says Kärkkäinen.

Kärkkäinen has decades of history in boxing. He once fought as a professional in the 1960s and 1970s.

As a coach, Kärkkäinen has been in a similar position before, because he coached Tony Halmetta knocking this out Jukka Järvinen in 1997.

Robert Helenius' previous fight ended in a knockout loss against Deontay Wilder in New York on October 17, 2022.

“Halme and I were in the same situation. He went into the match against Järvis, who was technically much better, as a clear underdog, but won by knockout in the first round,” says Kärkkäinen.

“There is really nothing else in common between Mika and Halmee. As a person, Halme was a chapter of its own. Mika is open and honest and a really Conscientious trainer”, praises Kärkkäinen.

And the coach that Mielonen know that the only chance for victory against Helenius is a knockout.

“It’s hard to win on points. I bet Helenius won’t last the full time,” Kärkkäinen shakes.

Assistant coach Jari Mäntynen is on the same lines.

“It’s a bit like this here Rocky-the story of the film is under construction”, he says.

The fighter himself is excited to be able to box in his hometown. He promises the viewers at least a lot of hard punches.

“At least the audience’s eye can keep up, because there’s probably not much movement in that match. What to spin around in the ring for nothing, just hard punches,” Mielonen predicts.

Mika Mielonen believes he can beat Robert Helenius.

The background behind organizing the match is a legendary boxing coach Pekka Mäki. According to Mielonen, Mäki had asked both contestants separately if one wanted to take on the other.

“We hadn’t even thought about such a match. At some point, the goal was to fight Helenius, but not yet this early.”

“But when asked, they couldn’t even pack,” says Mielonen.

