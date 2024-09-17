Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez celebrated with a shout of Independence from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last weekend after defeating Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision.

The Mexican boxer remains the highest-ranked super middleweight, holding the WBC, WBA and WBO belts, which he has defended five times in a row.

Edgar Berlanga was another victim of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who drew attention for the mouthguard he used during the fight.

Following his victory, a video posted by Julian Viraye, creator of protectors for UFC and boxing fighters, shows the process of the device used by ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

The most spectacular thing is that Saúl Álvarez requested that his protector count two to three ounces of gold in his protector that bore the letters VMC, the acronym that the Mexican uses in reference to the phrase “Viva México ca***nes.”

Although it is unknown how much Saúl Álvarez would pay for this protector, it is said that it would be one of the most expensive in the history of boxing.

