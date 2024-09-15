Sunday, September 15, 2024
Boxing | Canelo Álvarez defended his World Championship titles convincingly – "I'm the best in the world"

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
Boxing | Canelo Álvarez defended his World Championship titles convincingly – “I’m the best in the world”
In professional boxing, the World Championship match was played.

Mexican Canelo Alvarez34, successfully defended his professional boxing upper middleweight world titles in Las Vegas, says, among other things Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Álvarez softened up the American Edgar Berlangan Judge’s vote 117–110, 118–109, 118–109. The newspaper says that in the third round of the match, Álvarez hit Berlanga on the floor, but Berlanga was still able to continue the fight.

The match during, Berlanga, 27, was also warned against hitting on top.

According to the Daily Mail, Álvarez in particular received enthusiastic support from his supporters during the match.

According to CBS Sports he retained the WBC, WBO and WBA titles. Álvarez’s confidence seemed to be on point.

“I’m the best boxer in the world,” he said, according to the Daily Mail, fresh after the match.

Berlanga, on the other hand, freely admitted that the resistance was strong.

“I could have done a lot more, but I was in the ring with a legend.”

Last there has also been talk of whether Álvarez could face the 36-year-old Irish star of the past few years in a boxing match Conor McGregor’s.

“Why not. That would be easy money [ottelupalkkio]”, Álvarez is reported to have stated, according to the Daily Mail.

