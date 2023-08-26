Boxing | Brittilehti dug up Helenius’ old doping speeches

The British newspapers reminded that Helenius got into the Joshua match because of Dillian Whyte’s doping scandal.

Finnish boxer of Robert Helenius the doping cart has made headlines in Britain.

Helenius gave a positive sample a day before facing the former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua At the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12. Matchroom Boxing, the promoter of the match, announced the doping scandal the night before Saturday.

Read more: Robert Helenius has failed a doping test

British newspaper The Sun has put Helenius’ nickname “Nordic Nightmare” in the title of his article, which means the nightmare of the north.

“Robert Helenius, who replaced the one who gave the positive sample Dillian Whytefailed a doping test before the Anthony Joshua fight,” The Sun’s headline declares.

The Finnish boxer left for the big fight with short notice, because Joshua’s original opponent Whyte was accused of doping. This fact has also been brought up The Daily Mail and Mirror in the articles.

The Mirror recalls that Helenius was praised after the match for saving the show on short notice.

Mirror has brought up Helenius’s comments about Whyte’s doping cart in his story.

“I think anti-doping should work the same way in every country. For example, in your country (Britain), when Dillian got busted, everyone just thinks it’s part of boxing, and nobody cares.”

“If I cheated, I would be lynched in Finland for the rest of my life. It would be at least two years. I would never get a license again,” Mirror reports Helenius as saying after Whyte’s doping scandal.

According to the Mirror, Helenius also said that if he was found guilty of doping, he would hardly be allowed to compete in Finland ever again.

Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round. The Finn was banned for 60 days after the match, as he has been knocked out twice in the last year. The matter is stipulated in the rules of the Finnish Professional Boxing Association.

Helenius lost For Deontay Wilder with a knockout in October of last year.

Helenius made a decent amount from the Joshua match. Boxing influencer Pekka Mäken according to Helenius’ fee was probably somewhere around half a million dollars.

After the match, Helenius, 39, commented that the flame for boxing has been rekindled.