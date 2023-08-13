Boxing | Brain expert on Helenius’ knockout losses: “Repeated blows to the head increase the risk of brain injury”

Being knocked down increases the risk of permanent brain damage.

Finland boxing star Robert Helenius suffered a knockout loss For Anthony Joshua late Saturday night in a heavyweight bout in London.

The public considers knockouts to be the highlights of boxing, but not all experts are excited about it. IS interviewed by a professor of neurosurgery Jaakko Rinnettä regarding the dangers of being knocked out.

“In these types of cases, it is a brain injury. Repeated blows to the head increase the risk of brain injury, which can leave permanent symptoms or injuries. This is a very dangerous situation,” says Professor Rinne.

“There is also a risk of cerebral hemorrhage in knock-out situations. Repeated head injuries can have not only immediate consequences but also years later. The most serious example of this is post-traumatic encephalopathy (traumatic brain disease, ed. note).”

Helenius was also knocked out last October. That’s when he was hit on the canvas Deontay Wilder.

The Finn is 39 years old and a boxer who has experienced a second knockout in less than a year. What does the expert recommend for the continuation of his career?

“I can’t take a stand, everyone makes their own decisions. But whether you’re young or old, two cases like this within about half a year increase the risk,” says Rinne.

Professor highlights from elsewhere the ice hockey SM league and American football NFL. A lot of research has been done on head injuries in athletes in these leagues. The mentioned series have protocols, i.e. athletes with head injuries are allowed to return to real activities only after careful examinations.

“I can’t take a stand on how boxing is.”

In Professor Rinnee’s opinion, boxing in general is a questionable sport.

“From the point of view of a doctor who treats brain diseases, it is a very special kind of sport in which the aim is to hit another person in the head, i.e. to cause a brain injury.”

Robert Helenius got such a hit on Anthony Joshua in Saturday’s fight.

Helenius had fought before facing Joshua just a week earlier. That time he won Mika Mielonen in Savonlinna.

The next match is not just around the corner. The Finnish Professional Boxing Federation requires a break of at least 60 days between matches if the fighter has experienced two stoppage defeats in the previous 12 months.

Helenius has fought a total of 37 times in his professional career, which started in 2008. He has won 32 fights.