Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Boxing | Boxing history is being made at Wembley

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
Boxing | Boxing history is being made at Wembley
Saturday’s match will break the attendance record.

British boxing history will be experienced at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this Saturday as Britain’s heavyweight hopefuls Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will meet in the IBF championship match. 96,000 spectators are expected for the match, breaking the British post-war boxing attendance record. Tells about it BBC.

Joshua, 34, lost twice in World Cup matches For Oleksandr Usyk 2020 and 2021, but has since taken profits Jermaine from Franklin, of Robert Helenius, From Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou. Now the man is aiming for the third championship title of his career, while 27-year-old Dubois is defending the IBF title.

The meeting between Joshua and Dubois is of great interest, judging by the audience size, but an even bigger meeting of British stars is expected and hoped for in Britain. Joshua’s and Tyson Fury’s the match has not been made, and the promoter Eddie Hearn’s according to which the match must take place during the next year.

“If AJ (Joshua) beats Dubois and Fury beats Usyk (in December), it will be the biggest fight in the history of the sport,” Hearn painted for the BBC about a possible Joshua–Fury match.

