Boxing Boxer Lotta Loikkanen’s attacks were not enough – she lost the European Championship match

The inadequacy of Loikkanen’s attacks opened the way for Pekalska to victory.

Finnish boxer Lotta Loikkanen lost the Saturday night European Championship European Championship match in Poland To Ewelina Pekalska. Pekalska from Poland took the points victory.

“Yes, Lotta controlled the middle circle and took all the struggles, but the inadequacy of the attacks gave Pekalska too much time to make spectacular counter-disciplines,” the coach Jarmo Tolvanen opened the bulletin.

Winning a ten-match match brings one more merit to Pekalska’s list of achievements. He has previously won two Olympic-style European Championship silver medals and has now achieved the European Professional Championship.

Loikkanen is number one in the women’s lower fly series in Europe, but was also able to perform well in the class.

“The difference between the women was small but real. However, closing the gap requires a lot more work and ever tighter tactical control, ”Tolvanen described after the match.