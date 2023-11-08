Boxing | Book: Robert Helenius’ coach suggests legalizing doping

Boxer Robert Helenius’ understanding of the use of prohibited substances is very black and white. In the new book, Helenius denies that he ever used doping.

Professional boxer of Robert Helenius doping cart in August Anthony Joshua -caused a huge uproar in connection with the petition.

Its aftermath is still being washed as Helenius’ team investigates the possibilities of how the banned substance clomiphene ended up in the boxer’s body.

Clomiphene belongs to estrogen receptor blockers, i.e. substances that aim to block the effects of estrogen.

It is also possible to find clomiphene in eggs, as according to reports it was used in the treatment of poultry

“ “If legalized, it will be transparent.”

Helenius has practically not commented on the cart at all.

However, he tells at length his thoughts on the use of prohibited substances as a writer Tuomas Kyrön in the newsletter Fist – Robert Helenius in the ring (WSOY).

“If I had used prohibited substances, I would admit the fuck. I’d say sorry, that’s what happened. I know what others are doing and I know exactly what I have done myself. Of course, I’ve wanted to try all kinds of things, but I’ve been doing damn well without it. I have a good psyche, and a big part of that is based on knowing that I’m organic even if others aren’t. I know what I can do. I have my own strengths”, comments Helenius in the book.

Robert Helenius and Anthony Joshua hugged after their encounter.

Most of the book was written before Helenius’ death.

“When things go wrong in Finland, you turn from a hero to a traitor in a second. The skiers who crashed in Lahti did the same as athletes from all other countries. They just got caught. A hero Mika Myllylä still is, but after the cart he was cornered. The media chased, a stamp was made for life. And it wasn’t a long rest of life. I don’t want that kind of fate”, says Helenius in the section of the book, which was written before Karya.

Helenius denies several times in the book that he has not used doping substances.

The use of doping could be seen in everyday boxing. Especially at the sparring camps, it became clear that not everyone else does sports on the strength of oatmeal alone.

“ “It would make the competition equal”

of Helenius coach Johan Lindström says that Helenius would be unstoppable if he used banned substances.

“If you could add ten kilos of just muscle to it (on top of the current match weight), then it would be him fucking monster. But we don’t do that. We have no choice,” says Lindström.

Helenius and Lindström say that they think the use should be legalized.

Not because of Helenius himself, but because the world of boxing is already what it is.

“Everyone has already broken down in one way or another. Hundred meter runners, skiers, cyclists, weight lifters, endurance runners. Chinese, Yanks, Russians, Kenyans. If legalized, it will be transparent. Everyone has access to professional doctors, everyone has knowledge of what each one uses. It would make the competition equal,” says Lindström.

