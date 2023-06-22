Boxing | Arslan Khataev will soon take off his shirt and step into the professional ring: “It’s wonderful to be able to present the teachings of training”

Born in Chechnya, Arslan Khataev has been one of the top names in Finnish amateur boxing in recent years. In August, he will start his professional career in Savonlinna.

Summer spreads its warmth, and many of us take off our shirts. So does it Arslan “Borz” Khataev.

He will soon be shirtless for work, as Khataev is a boxer who will leave his amateur days behind and turn professional this summer.

In the harsh professional ring, many other things change than hitting matches without a shirt: the number of rounds increases, the gloves are different and the tempo in future fights is completely different than before.

Khataev debuted as a professional on August 5 at Savonlinna’s hitting night. There is no information about Khataev’s opponent yet. In the same boxing night in Savonlinna, there will be strikes, among other things Robert Heleniuswho will meet in the heavyweight division Mika Mielonen.

The boxing path of Khataev, 24, has been true for 15 years. During his childhood years, he lived in the tiny village of Engeljort in Chechnya. From there, at the age of ten, he moved to a sports school in neighboring Dagestan. At the age of 12, he had to flee the war.

Khataev arrived in Finland with his brother as an asylum seeker. Here they ended up in Kotka.

From Kotka, the Khataev road led to Porvoo. There he was guided and coached Karre Anttonen since 2013. Anttonen still guides Khataev.

“Our intention is to start again soon after the Savonlinna circuit night. We have already planned two matches in Spain for next fall,” says Anttonen.

Khataev wants to face capable and athletic boxers in the ring. So he doesn’t want “Bulgarian taxi drivers” or badly beaten ring-rats from the shabby chairs of London pubs.

“But everything is not always in our own hands. The boxing world also lives on all the time,” he states.

Khataev, who weighs around 60 kilograms, already states that he is in lasting shape.

“I could start a marathon from this seat,” he mentions.

He recently spent a few weeks training in Spain. The two opponents alternated in the ring for three rounds. In an alternative workout, one opponent pressed six or eight sets.

What is the most amazing thing about boxing?

“Winning. It’s also great to be able to show the audience what you know. It’s wonderful when you can openly and focusedly present the lessons and work of training. I think many actors feel the same when the show starts,” Khataev continues.

Khataev has trained as a car salesman. He is also a merchant. Even though he is able and willing to cooperate with different parties, fundamentally there is still a lot of lonely and prowling wolf in him. Borz is wolf in Finnish.

The past and his native Chechnya are repeatedly present in his sheepskin papakha hat, which he often wears during boxing matches as well.

Khataev managed one thing and another as an amateur. He finished second in the 19-year-old European Championships in 2015. He was fifth in the World Championships in 2021. In the German Bundesliga, Khataev forged a champion in the 2018-2019 season, in the team BC Traktor. Khataev won the Finnish championship five times, between 2017 and 2022.