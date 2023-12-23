Boxing | Anthony Joshua knocked out the Swedish star in Saudi Arabia

The match ended with Joshua winning by technical knockout after the fifth round.

British boxer Anthony Joshua defeated the Swede Otto Wallin In the main match of the Day of Reckoning evening organized in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday night Finnish time.

The match ended with Joshua winning by technical knockout after the fifth round. Wallin's team decided to stop the fight.

According to AFP, Joshua dominated the match from the start.

“Victory by any means. Like Oto, I'm ready to do anything to win. I don't want anything else,” Joshua commented after the match, according to AFP.

Otto Wallin and Anthony Joshua faced each other in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Professional boxing former world champion Joshua has won 27 of his 30 professional fights and lost three.

Joshua faced a Finnish boxer of Robert Helenius heavyweight bout in August in London. Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round. Helenius gave a positive sample in a voluntary doping test a day before facing Joshua. According to Helenius, he has not used banned substances in sports.

Joshua was originally scheduled to face a British striker in London Dillian Whyte, who however withdrew from the match due to the ambiguities found in the doping test. Helenius replaced Whyte with a short preparation time.

Joshua is a former IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO world champion. He held the World Championship belts of those federations on two different occasions.

Joshua lost his World Championship title to the Ukrainian For Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021. Usyk also beat Joshua the following year. The first of the matches ended with the Ukrainian's victory by unanimous decision, and the second with a split decision.