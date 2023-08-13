Boxing | Amin Asikainen evaluates Robert Helenius’ excerpts

Amin Asikainen analyzes the meeting between Helenius and Joshua.

From Kirkkonumme a boxing legend Amin’s Customer praises of Robert Helenius excerpts Anthony Joshua against.

The British boxer knocked out the Finn in the seventh round the night before Sunday in London’s O2 arena.

“It looked good that the legs worked and there was good movement. The left straight worked too,” Asikainen listed Helenius’ strengths over the phone.

Although Helenius gave Joshua a good resistance, Asikainen said that he noticed fatigue in the Finn’s grips at the end of the third round.

“When small grains start to come, you get tired of Robbe’s corner, which again made the job a little more difficult.”

“ “In a way, that observant beginning suited Robbe well.”

The match started calmly. According to the customer, Joshua’s easy-going start rained down on Helenius.

“In a way, that observant beginning suited Robbe well. As Joshua picked up the pace, it started to get a little difficult.”

Joshua’s the calm initial pace did not come as a surprise to Asikainen. The Finnish legend had managed to prevent the British striker from hitting full head yet in the opening set.

The client points out that despite his fatigue, Helenius was still able to answer Joshua well in the sixth round.

“Robbe got a few pretty good hits in it. Got back in from time to time.”

Amin Asikainen in March 2021.

The match the end left Asikais sad. He would have hoped that the match could have been carried to the end and that Helenius’ loss would have come with a loss of points.

“It’s too bad. Too bad it ended in a knockout. Before that it looked really good.”

The client said that he hopes that Helenius is fine despite the knock-out.

At the same time, he gave Helenius recognition with a big hand for daring to play against Joshua.

“All credit to Robbe. Raised Finnish boxing to a good level. It’s rare to get into a match like that.”