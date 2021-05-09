Boxing Alvarez swelled Saunders’ corner of the eye and achieved the upper middle class WBO title

Alvarez won the upper middle division championship with a technical knockout of his opponent in front of more than 73,000 spectators.

Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defeated by a British striker Billy Joe Saundersin in an eight-game match and took the upper middle-class WBO title. Alvarez has already mastered WBC and WBA titles.

In a match in Arlington, USA, Alvarez defeated an opponent with a technical knockout in front of more than 73,000 spectators. The audience is the largest ever in the United States to watch an indoor boxing match.

Saunders ’back troops threw the towel into the ring after the boxer could no longer see properly with his right eye, the perimeter of which had been badly swollen as a result of Alvarez’s punches.

Alvarez has won 56 matches in his professional career, including 38 knockouts. He has lost one match and settled twice for an unresolved one. The Saunders have won 30 matches and suffered their first loss the night before Sunday.