Boxing | A strong recommendation for Robert Helenius from the experts

Robert Helenius will probably fully recover from the brutal knockout he experienced on Sunday morning, but after the next blow or knockout, the situation may be different.

Deontay Wilder knocked out of Robert Helenius, 38, passed out early Sunday morning in New York. When Wilder and Helenius met after the fight in a hotel, Helenius hinted that his boxing career was over.

Helenius’ manager Markus Sundman however, it stuck According to Yle termination speeches.

“Big issues like this are not decided after a knockout loss. Not in an instant and not even in days. You have to think about these things for months,” Sundman told Yle.

The brain injury experts interviewed by Ilta-Sanomi, however, urge Helenius to seriously consider withdrawing from the frame.

“My strong recommendation for him is that it’s worth considering”, who received his doctorate in hockey brain injuries just over two years ago Matti Vartiainen says.

Neurosurgery specialist, docent Jari Siironen says he has a lot of respect for professional boxers who willingly enter the ring knowing the risks.

Neurosurgery specialist, docent Jari Siironen says he has a lot of respect for professional boxers who willingly enter the ring knowing the risks.

Neurosurgery specialist Jari Siironen says that you should recover from a mild brain injury such as a concussion and become symptom-free in a few weeks. However, the possibility of long after-effects cannot be ruled out.

“I still can’t say that I would recommend to anyone such blows that leave you unconscious,” describes Siironen.

“If I were his mother, I would say that a long and handsome career was here. As a doctor, I would say that we will get over this and that you will probably recover completely,” adds Siironen.

Vartiainen and Siironen emphasize that Helenius will probably recover completely from the violent knockout.

For a moment unconsciousness, confusion, glazed eyes and a slight convulsion meet the criteria for a mild brain injury, according to the duo.

“In that sense, it seems good that Helenius seemed to be in good shape. The key is still how he feels in the next couple of three mornings,” says Vartiainen.

Robert Helenius seemed to be quite strong in the perimeter and hospital examinations, which is a positive sign.

“If he has been examined and his brain imaged in the hospital and everything found to be normal, in the light of scientific probability, there is almost a hundred percent certainty that there is no danger to life. If it was a so-called computer reset, a mild brain injury that did not cause structural damage, the head may ache and feel dizzy from a few days to a few weeks, but they usually recover without symptoms. However, it is not 100% certain that prolonged symptoms will not remain,” says Siironen.

“If you think about concussions, i.e. mild brain injuries, the more of them there are, you can never know whether they will fully recover or whether there will be some long-lasting after-effects,” Vartiainen reminds.

Also Siironen emphasizes that the difference is a line drawn in the water, when “you go to the wrong side of the border, and you don’t fully recover”.

Vartiainen says that in Finland, 15,000–20,000 accidents happen every year, mainly due to the impact Helenius received, in traffic and other accidents, falls, etc.

Jari Siironen says that Robert Helenius shouldn’t even dream of returning to the gym for a few weeks, even for light sparring. – And if a rematch were suggested to the manager, it might not be worth leaving.

“Recovery is very individual. First comes the rest phase, when we observe how the symptoms begin to ease. After that, little by little, we start to return to everyday life: school, work and hobbies.”

“As a matter of public interest, I would say that a concussion or a brain injury does not determine whether one is a top boxer or an ordinary citizen. “If you pull the trigger on the street and hit your head, you shouldn’t be left wondering, but you should seek treatment,” emphasizes Vartiainen.