Boxing | “A real meat eater” – Robert Helenius is in good shape at the age of 38 and is not afraid to give reasons

Opposing worldviews clash when Åland’s tough Robert Helenius meets America’s showman Deontay Wilder, aiming for a World Cup match.

New York

Finnish the greatest boxing match of all time.

The attention value of the heavy set means that of Robert Helenius and Deontay Wilder the meeting on Saturday in New York will probably be overshadowed by Gunnar Bärlund and Olli Mäen the most famous moments from the last century.

Still, Helenius’ gaze is even further.

“The plan is to go on to a brighter podium,” he told HS on Wednesday in New York.

Mixed For Helenius and former world champion Wilder, it’s a stepping stone to the heavyweight world title challenge Oleksandr Usykia or Tyson Fury against.

Three of the championship belts of the four most important professional associations are held by the Ukrainian Usyk (WBA, WBO, IBF) and one by the English Fury (WBC). Between them, a spectacle is planned for the beginning of next year.

The logical challenger to the winner would be Helenius or Wilder, who will be celebrating on Saturday night. Finnish time, the match starts at four in the morning on Sunday.

“I’m really happy about this opportunity because I’ve been boxing for 25 years and experienced ups and downs. Now it feels like things are getting worse,” Helenius said.

“ “Of course matches can change a person, but I consider him a warrior.”

of Helenius undisclosed match fee is apparently over a million euros, more than any Finnish boxer has been paid before.

“This takes us towards the world championship. A win here, and the road to the World Cup match is certain,” said Helenius’ manager Markus Sundman on Thursday.

Helenius thought he had earned a place in the WBA World Championship match a couple of years ago, when he, as a clear underdog, defeated the undefeated by Adam Kownacki – even twice, in March 2020 and October 2021.

However, the rigid Finn was not favored by the fact that professional boxing associations and promoters always have a tendency to seek the most lucrative possible matches between the brightest stars.

The WBA did not confirm Helenius’ challenger status, but awarded him the gold champion’s belt, which meant almost nothing. Helenius and his background troops have challenged the matter through the courts.

Usyk has already announced that he wants to face the winner of the fight between Helenius and Wilder next.

“And when Robert beats Wilder, I think Tyson will want to challenge him right away,” manager Sundman said.

Wilder is the heavy favorite. According to betting agencies, Helenius has less than a 20 percent chance of winning.

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius have known each other for years and are old training buddies.

Wilder has only lost twice in his career. In addition, he has knocked out his opponent 41 times in his 42 wins. Helenius has been knocked out in two-thirds of his career wins.

On the other hand, Wilder’s only losses are from the previous two fights, when he was knocked out by Tyson Fury in February 2020 and October 2021. Helenius has a streak of three technical knockouts behind him.

Helenius does not consider this comparison to be meaningful because it has been a year since Wilder’s last fight against Fury and every fight has its own starting points.

“Of course matches can change a person, but I consider him a warrior.”

of Helenius and Wilder exudes mutual respect. In the speeches before the match, they have mostly praised each other.

The atmosphere will certainly change when the men get in the ring, but for example at Thursday’s press conference the politeness emphasized the ridiculousness of those sitting next to them: in the previous match, the upper middleweights met Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell tried to drive each other into rage with childish banter.

“ “People are allowed to shout what they want to shout.”

Another glaring contrast is between Helenius’ home corners and this week’s setting. “Nordic Nightmare”, who thrives in silence, lives in the countryside of Åland and trains on the outskirts of Mariehamn, usually only in the company of his coach.

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center draws more spectators than Mariehamn has residents. Helenius has prepared for the match at perhaps the most famous boxing gym in the world, Gleason’s Gym, where the greatest legends of the sport have trained, such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson – even though the hall has changed a few times.

Today it is located next to the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, in the trendy Dumbo blocks. The hall has been deliberately kept ascetic and jagged, traditional. There is no roaring music, but boxing is the main thing.

Even on Wednesday, juniors and ordinary New Yorkers trained in the gym, although the corridors were full of media following Helenius and above all Wilder.

Helenius assured that the spin and stardom of New York do not spoil the concentration, and it is easy to believe him.

“I have been on so many trips. In the last match in Las Vegas, there was even more of a riot, it could have been easier there,” said Helenius.

Wilder is from the south, in Alabama, but the “Bronze Bomber” considers Brooklyn his second home and knows how to take his audience with a showman’s attitude.

“Every time I arrive here, I feel an electrifying atmosphere. I feel the love and support of the people,” Wilder praised Brooklyn.

“My fans are in for a real treat!”

Deontay Wilder is the big favorite in Saturday’s match.

At the Barclays Center, the entire crowd is on the side of America’s son. But that was also the case a couple of years ago, when Helenius beat Adam Kownacki from Brooklyn in the same arena.

“People are allowed to shout what they want”, Helenius acknowledged.

Helenius and Wilder know each other from the past, as they have sparred with each other in the past.

“At the time, I wasn’t preparing for an opponent like him, so I had completely different tactics and methods then,” said Helenius.

So he believes that he has not revealed almost all of his cards to Wilder. Instead, he believes he learned a lot about Wilder from his fights against Fury.

“I can’t reveal too much, but Fury showed me the key to the match.”

Whereby does the profit come off with the fins?

Helenius laughed at the question.

“Right here,” he replied, pointing to his biceps.

“With the power of our Viking culture.”

Helenius’ coach Johan Lindström the assessment of his protégé’s powers was slightly different:

“Elli and pokka.”

According to Lindström, it’s about the right state of mind, which Helenius needs to click on.

“If we’re at our best and Deontay is at our best, we’re going to win.”

Helenius and Lindström arrived in New York the other Thursday. Helenius has been sparred by a Ukrainian there Vladyslav Sirenko. During the previous five weeks, Ukrainians sparred in Åland Volodymyr Katsuk and Dmytro Bezus and Polish Damian Knyba.

“ “Eat more meat and protein. Leave the carbs and other shit to others.”

“Tall, reachy, technically good fighters, very similar to Wilder”, explained Lindström.

“Another reason is that Wilder’s coach Malik Scott in his own career sparred a lot with Oleksandr Usyk, spent time in Ukraine and adopted the Ukrainian style of boxing. It has also been passed on to Deantay.”

Major part of the boxing community already believed years ago that the career of Helenius, who suffered from injuries, was practically over.

However, Helenius found a new spring in the peace of Åland, where he moved in 2014. Together with Lindström, they set a long-term goal towards the world championship.

Now Helenius believes that his life is in order, only at the age of 38. How is that possible in this day and age?

“Eat more meat and protein. Leave the carbs and other shit to others.”

Helenius changed his diet with Lindström’s teachings. He started with a ketogenic diet, which avoids carbohydrates but eats vegetables along with protein.

Since then, even the vegetables have remained and Helenius has become almost a pure carnivore. A kilo of meat and a few eggs are typically consumed per day.

It is known that no other top boxer eats the same way.

“If it works for his body, God be with him. I think the body needs vegetables and minerals, but apparently he’s a real carnivore. Everyone’s body is different,” Wilder commented on Helenius’ diet for HS.

“I wish him all the blessings until the match night. Then it is bam, baby, good night!“

Read more: Deontay Wilder plans to knock out Robert Helenius quickly: “I don’t get paid for overtime”

Read more: The best diamond stories: Johan Lindström favors a strange diet, which is difficult for many to understand – and says he is a healthy man