Boxing A pregnant boxer is fighting to reach the Tokyo Olympics

The corona pandemic canceled the qualifying competitions and the selections were made according to the ranking before them. Canadian Olympic hope Mandy Bujold was pregnant at the time.

Boxer Mandy Bujold fights for its right to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bujold was due to participate in the Olympic qualifiers, but the last two qualifying tournaments were canceled due to the corona pandemic and the Olympic selection will be made according to the ranking points.

Points are calculated based on three tournaments held in 2018 and 2019. Bujold didn’t fight at the time, as in 2018 he got a daughter, Kate Olympia. She returned to the ring after rehabilitating herself in the wake of her pregnancy the following year.

Prior to her pregnancy, Bujold was eighth in the world and second in the American rankings. The 33-year-old boxer has won the American Championships (Pan American Games) twice, the Canadian championship 11 times and was Fifth at the Rio Olympics.

Bujold hoped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could use pre-pregnancy rankings for her.

Bujold was hopeful because similar solutions have been made in other species as well.

In 2018, the women’s tennis organization changed its ranking practices after receiving criticism about it Serena Williamsin return after delivery to the racetracks.

The IOC has also said that it wants to represent gender equality. However, the Olympic Committee rejected the request, arguing that the exemption could bring in other athletes who would ask for the same.

Bujold has appealed to the sports arbitration tribunal, claiming that his human rights have been violated.

Now The Canadian sports minister has appealed to the IOC, according to AFP, and asks them to consider the matter further.

“The decision to become a mother in 2018 must not in any way penalize Bujold and prevent her from participating in the Olympics,” the minister Steven Guilbeault wrote to the IOC President Thomas Bachille and in a letter to the government.

“The exclusion of Mandy Bujold from the Olympics sends a negative message to female athletes: you can be an athlete or a mother, but not both,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Childbirth and the status of women as athletes have sparked debate in recent years. In the background are attitudes where women are often thought to leave their sports careers after giving birth.

For example, in 2019, Nike-sponsored athletes criticized the company’s decision to reduce sponsorship income from pregnant athletes.

In the series Bujold, 33, who weighs less than 51 pounds, is thirsting for the Olympic medal for the crown of his career.

New Yourk Times in the article he talks about his long medal hunt. He was already supposed to get into the London Olympics, but the qualifying system was changed so that the place had to earn from the World Cup.

There, Bujold was eliminated after taking his series with the number one ranked.

Bujold got into the Rio race car, but got sick at the race and spent the night before the match at the hospital.

Now Bujold has no choice but to fight for entry to the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s more than just my Olympic venue. It’s about bringing this up. I’m not the first athlete to come back after having a child, and I’m not the last,” Bujold says.