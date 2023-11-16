Boxing | A new date was found for the super fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The championship match between Fury and Usyk will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Boxing heavyweight world championship match British Tyson Fury’s and Ukrainian Oleksandr Usykin between February 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the news agency Reuters reports. The match organizers announced the date on Thursday.

Fury holds the WBC championship belt, and Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, as well as the smaller IBO. Neither has lost a single match.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on December 23 this year, but Fury suffered a concussion in his October 28 match against the former freestyle champion Francis Ngannouta against.

There hasn’t been an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division since 1999 and by Lennox Lewis.