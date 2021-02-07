Boxing A former baseball star who believes in space creatures, he entered the boxing ring and earned more than a million dollars: the match lasted 12 seconds, now the 56-year-old is suspected of diving into the canvas

Jose Canseco has been winning the MLB League championship twice. Now he’s trying to make money with boxing shows.

Boxing the confusing screenings continued on Friday when the former baseball star Jose Canseco, 56, played for pay-TV company Barstool Sports on a boxing night. In return, he had another hobbyist, a TV company commentator Will Cotter, better known as Billy Football.

Canseco had been promised $ 50,000 (€ 41,500) for the match and another $ 50,000 if he wins.

However, the biggest pot was promised if the TV company breaks its viewer record on match nights. There was a separate fee (PPV) for the matches and the price was $ 20. Director of Barstool Dave Portnoy tweeted that the record was broken and Canseco is promised a pot of over a million dollars.

´

How the match went: it took 12 seconds for Cotter to strike some kind of blow to Canseco, who immediately went to the floor.

Among other things, Portnoy accused Canseco of diving. Canseco himself said after the match that he tore his shoulder months before the match, says Foxnews.

Canseco has previously participated in show matches, some of which he has also won.

In his baseball career Canseco was winning the North American MLB League championship twice. He was voted the best player in the series in 1988. Canseco is estimated to have earned $ 40 million during his career, but he went bankrupt in 2012 and has been in financial trouble ever since.

Canseco also disseminates conspiracy theories related to space creatures on social media. According to him, space creatures can teach time travel.