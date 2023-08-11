Boxing | A fee of less than a million for Helenius would be an insult, says the British expert

British Boxing News founder and former boxing manager Tim Rickson hopes that Helenius will be able to enjoy his money in good health.

Boxrec Boxing Site set of Robert Helenius ranked 24th in the heavyweight world rankings.

It has seemed quite unfathomable that he boxed against number 426 last Saturday and the next opponent seven days later is number three on the list Anthony Joshua.

“In boxing, you’re always one win away from a big fight,” comments the founder of British Boxing News and former boxing manager Tim Rickson for STT.

During his managerial days, Rickson managed several British champions of the sport and has seen up close how unique the world lives in the ring and behind the scenes.

Why on earth has a two-meter-tall Finnish batsman agreed to a fight that is being talked about?

“99 percent of heavyweights would say yes if they got Joshua on a week’s notice. Helenius is in the twilight of his career, and this is the last golden ticket he will get.”

In Rickson’s opinion, money also always counts. Finnish boxing influencer Pekka Mäki has estimated that Helenius would earn 300,000–400,000 euros from the match. The British expert pays Helenius many times the amount.

“It would be insulting to fight AJ for less than a million pounds. I would be very surprised if Helenius’ remuneration was anything other than seven figures.”

When you ask about people’s values, money is high, but so is health. Rickson hopes that Helenius does not take too many hits, because the Finn will not be humiliated.

“Every boxer believes in his own abilities. They always look at their opponent in such a way that they know where to hit. If you want to be top, as Helenius undoubtedly is, you have to think like that.”

Rickson bluntly says that Helenius is a suitable opponent for Joshua’s next fight.

“When [Dillian] Whyte was looking for a replacement, Helenius did not come to mind. In retrospect, this makes sense, because then AJ and With Deontay Wilder is the same latest resistance.”

In December, Wilder knocked out Helenius in the first round. The American fighter has been planned as Joshua’s next challenge. A knockout loss for Helenius would sweeten the setup of this match.

“Previous opponents are a good way to compare power relations. The fans will certainly be critical if Joshua doesn’t get knocked out in the first round, and especially if he wins on points.”

According to Rickson, the boxing community has already been critical. Many believe that Helenius is not a worthy enough opponent for Joshua.

Helenius hinted after the Wilder knockout loss with a stoppage. Even though he was back in the ring, he certainly didn’t have a superstar like Joshua in mind.

“Joshua’s footwork and punches are faster than Helenius’s. He’s also much better technically,” Rickson explains the difference in level between the two.

Joshua has only been knocked out once, but many opponents have managed to hurt him. The heavyweight division is attracting a lot of attention because the match could change at any time, says the British expert.

“Even if you lose the first 11 sets, one shot can change everything. The most critical say that Joshua is a ‘glass jaw’. It’s too harsh, because he has the heart to keep going, even if his legs give out more easily.”

If London’s O2 arena goes into shock from the Finnish surprise, Helenius wants to go to the World Cup match.

There are still a lot of names above “Nordic Nightmare” on the challenger list.

“It’s so crowded that 7-8 names are ahead. That’s why I don’t think that the now 39-year-old Helenius will ever get a World Cup match.”