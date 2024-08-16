Boxing | A disturbing video was released about boxer Imane Khelif – it contained a heavy message

Boxing|Imane Khelif was the most talked about boxer at the Paris Olympics.

of Paris Olympic boxer, Algerian Imane Khelif is in the headlines again. Now the confusion is caused by a video published on Instagram, which immediately became a hit.

In the video published by the Algerian beauty company Beauauty Code, Khelif first does shadow boxing and then is made up and dressed in a floral shirt. In social media, the latter image has been both praised and suspected of being made by artificial intelligence.

The video is accompanied by a long text in Arabic stating that in order to achieve her medal, she did not have time to waste in beauty salons or shopping.

“He never felt the need to conform to those norms to prove his existence,” the text says.

“She can be feminine and elegant when she wants, but in the ring she doesn’t need decorations or high heels.”

Khelif was the subject of controversy at the Paris Games after the International Boxing Association (IBA) suspended him and the Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting from last year’s World Cup. Iba’s Russian chairman Umar Kremlinov in management, the two were defined as men.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Khelif and Lin were victims of Iba’s sudden and arbitrary decision and were disqualified without due process.

Both Khekif and Lin won Olympic gold in Paris.