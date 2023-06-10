In the year 2022, great boxing matches took place, allowing many fighters to establish themselves as the best and get on the fans’ radar. Thus, in order that you do not miss the important dates for this 2023, we present the calendar of the confirmed fights for the next few days.

Before we begin, it is important to note that boxing has its roots in ancient Greece, although it has evolved over the years. And today, it is a very popular sport and is practiced both at an amateur and professional level all over the world.

According to the ‘Olympic Sport’ web portal, boxing is an Olympic sport considered contact in which two people fight each other, only using his fists to hit the rival, always above the waist and inside the ring.

During combat, boxers can use different techniques, such as jabswhich are straight blows with the front fist; hookswhich are side punches with the fist at an angle and uppercutswhich are upward blows with the fist from the bottom up.

Besides, defense is emphasizedwith movements to dodge the opponent’s blows or block them with his arms.

Boxing 2023: calendar of the most important fights until the month of August

According to the ‘Sporting News’ web portal, these are the important dates of the boxing calendar already confirmed for this year:

June 9

Miami (United States)

-Adrien Broner (United States) vs. Bill Hutchinson (United States), for the welterweight category.

June 10th

London England)

-Sunny Edwards (England) vs. Andrés Campos (Chile), for the IBF flyweight title.

New York, USA)

Josh Taylor (UK) vs. Teófimo López (United States), for the WBO super lightweight title.

Ontario, California (United States)

-Jaime Munguía (Mexico) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Ukraine), in the middleweight category.

June 17

New Orleans (United States)

-Regis Programs (United States) vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Puerto Rico), for the WBC super lightweight title.

June 18



Queensland (Australia)

-Tim Tszyu (Australia) vs. Carlos Ocampo (Mexico), for the interim WBO super welterweight title.

June 24

Tokyo Japan)

Joshua Franco (United States) vs. Kazuto Ioka (Japan), for the WBA super flyweight title.

New York, USA)

-Edgar Berlanga (United States) vs. Jason Quigley (Ireland), in the super middleweight category.

Minneapolis (United States)

-Carlos Adames (Dominican Republic) vs. Julian Williams (United States), for the interim WBC middleweight title.

-Erickson Lubin (United States) vs. Luis Arias (United States), in the super welterweight category.

-Fernando Martinez (Argentina) vs. Jade Bornea (Philippines), for IBF super flyweight title

1st of July

Manchester (England)

-Liam Smith (England) vs. Chris Eubank Jr. (England), in the middleweight category.

July 8

Arlington (United States)

-Vergil Ortiz Jr. (United States) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Lithuanua), for the welterweight title.

July 15

Detroit (United States)

-Alycia Baumgardner (United States) vs. Christina Linardatou (Greece), for the undisputed super featherweight title.

-Andy Cruz (Cuba) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (Mexico), for the lightweight category.

July 25

Tokyo Japan)

-Stephen Fulton (United States) vs. Naoya Inoue (Japan), for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles.

-Robeisy Ramírez (Cuba) vs. Satoshi Shimizu (Japan), for the WBO featherweight title.

July 29

Las Vegas (United States)

-Errol Spence Jr. (United States) vs. Terence Crawford (United States), for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO welterweight titles.

Boxers wear padded gloves to protect their hands and minimize damage done to their opponent.

August 5

New York (United States)



-Erislandy Lara (Cuba) vs. Danny Garcia (United States), for the WBA middleweight title.

August 12

Glendale, Arizona (United States)

-Emanuel Navarrete (Mexico) vs. Óscar Valdez (Mexico), for the WBO super featherweight title.

August 19

Québec (Canada)

-Artur Beterbiev (Canada) vs. Callum Smith (England), for the IBF, WBC and WBA light heavyweight titles.

26 of August

Wrocław (Poland)

-Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) vs. Daniel Dubois (England), for the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

Remember that you can watch the broadcast of the fights on the following platforms:

-DAZN.

-Star+.

-Showtime.

-Sky Sports.

