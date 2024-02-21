In the Rostov region, boxes containing aid for air defense soldiers were found in a landfill

In the Rostov region, boxes of humanitarian aid were found thrown into a landfill. The cargo was intended for soldiers of a special military operation (SVO), reports online publication “Rostov-on-Don Online”.

Boxes with humanitarian aid were found in the village of Bolshoy Dolzhik, the distance of which in a straight line to the administrative borders of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is about 30 kilometers.

The management of the Kuban confectionery plant identified their products in the published video from the landfill. “Our products are scattered, including other food products – cereals, vegetables,” Natalya Romanova, deputy general director of the confectionery production company, explained to the publication.

The publication’s interlocutor noted that the organization always responds to requests in the interests of SVO participants. “We trust our local authorities, and where does it go from here?” [нам неизвестно]. They simply tell us, “We provided help, thank you, that’s all,” the woman explained.