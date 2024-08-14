Ciudad Juarez.– Unknown persons abandoned 12 plastic boxes (containers) on a plot of land on Avenida De las Industrias, near Juan Pablo II Boulevard, next to a seafood restaurant, prompting the mobilization of municipal police this afternoon.

The police thought that they were some people who had been murdered and dissected, but when they opened two of the containers they found dead turtles covered in lime.

The reptiles were abandoned by two men who arrived in a truck in the morning, reported an employee of a nearby establishment.

The agents made the report to the Department of Ecology so that the boxes could be collected.