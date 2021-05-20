Russian boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov underwent a weighing procedure on the eve of the fight at the GAZFIGHT tournament, the TV channel reports. REN TV Thursday 20 May.

The ceremony was attended by musician Vasily Vakulenko, known under the pseudonym Basta, whose promotion organizes the tournament.

The first to undergo the procedure was Romanov, whose weight was exactly 101 kg. His opponent, Kudryashov, turned out to be a little heavier – 101.2 kg. After the procedure, the athlete had a traditional duel of views.

According to Kudryashov, for the first time in his career, he was not worried at the weigh-in.

“I didn’t lift any weight at all. In this case, I am lifting in weight. I had no problem with that. A little, maybe, he held it back so that there was no unnecessary. There were no weight races. I just trained in a normal mode, ”the athlete emphasized.

Earlier on Thursday, Romanov and Kudryashov held an open training session, during which they demonstrated their skills and plans for the upcoming boxing match.

At the same time, Romanov noted that he demonstrates no more than 3% of the possibilities.

The GAZFIGHT boxing tournament will take place on May 21 at the Khimki basketball center. The event will host the world’s first bridgerwaite bout (from 90.7 kg to 101.6 kg). Kudryashov and Romanov will fight for the WBC silver belt.

The REN TV channel will broadcast live. It will start on May 21 at 23:00 Moscow time.