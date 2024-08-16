Boxer Iman Khelif, who failed her gender test, stars in a beauty salon advert

Algerian boxer Iman Khelif, who failed her gender test, starred in a beauty salon advert. She posted the video on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the footage, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion appeared in a feminine image. She was wearing a dress with a floral pattern and earrings, Khelif had her makeup done, and a gold medal completed the image.

In the final bout of the Paris Olympics, Khelif fought against Chinese Yan Liu. The Algerian was awarded the victory by unanimous decision of the judges.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association suspended Khelif during the World Championships for failing to meet the eligibility criteria. Gender testing showed that the athlete has XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone levels.

However, the International Olympic Committee allowed her to compete in women’s events in 2024, which led to public criticism. Khelif herself filed a lawsuit after the Games for cyberbullying.