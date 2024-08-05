Boxer Khelif Who Failed Gender Test: I Ask People to Refrain from Bullying

Algerian boxer Iman Khelif, who failed her gender test, has spoken out against bullying. Her words are quoted by Associated Press.

Khelif appealed to people around the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter and refrain from bullying athletes. “Because it has consequences, serious consequences. It can destroy a person. It can destroy their thoughts, their spirit and their mind. So I ask people to refrain from bullying,” she said.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) suspended Khelif, along with Taiwan’s Lin Yuting, from the World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria. Gender testing showed that the athletes had XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone. However, the International Olympic Committee cleared them for women’s competition in 2024.

Khelif reached the semi-finals in the 66 kilogram category, thus guaranteeing herself a medal at the Paris Games. Yuting also reached the semi-finals in the 57 kilogram category. Both boxers faced a wave of criticism during the tournament.