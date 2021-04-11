Russian Maxim Vlasov lost to his opponent, American Joe Smith, Jr. by decision of the judges, thus not receiving the world title according to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the weight category up to 79.38 kg, TASS reported on April 11.

The fight took place in Tulsa (USA, Oklahoma).

Initially, the battle between Vlasov and Smith was supposed to take place on February 11, but was postponed due to the coronavirus in the Russian. At the same time, Umar Salamov was supposed to enter the ring with Vlasov, but he fell ill with COVID-19.

Before the fight, the world title was held by Mexican Saul Alvarez, who then moved to another weight category, leaving the belt vacant.

The 34-year-old Vlasov now has 45 victories, of which 26 by knockout, and four defeats. For the title of world champion, he boxed for the first time.

In February 2018, Vlasov won the vacant silver title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the belt of the international champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA). After this fight, the boxer made his debut in May 2019 in the light heavyweight division (up to 79.38 kg).

Smith Jr. now has 27 wins, 21 of them by knockout, and three defeats. He fought for the world title for the second time. In 2019, the American lost to Russian Dmitry Bivol in a fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt by decision. He is also known for defeating compatriot Bernard Hopkins in 2016, who retired after that.