Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Alexander Usik in his Instagram named the condition for the transition to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

According to the Ukrainian, he is ready to consider changing the sport in case of a crazy proposal. He also noted that he has not yet achieved everything he wanted in boxing, so he does not intend to go into mixed martial arts (MMA) in the near future /

On March 24, Usyk said that the head of the UFC, Dana White, approached him with an offer to try his hand at the UFC. Financial details were not disclosed.

On October 31, Usyk defeated British heavyweight Derek Chisora ​​in his second heavyweight title fight. Usyk is a former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight division. On account of his 18 victories and not a single defeat.