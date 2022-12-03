During the fight between Alexander Shlemenko and Magomed Ismailov, all the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters will be revealed, two-time Olympic boxing champion Alexei Tishchenko said on December 3 in an interview with Izvestia.

Tishchenko noted that he expects an interesting fight and believes that Shlemenko has more chances to win, but Ismailov also knows how to take a hit.

He emphasized that Shlemenko’s experience, stamina, and ability to end fights by knockout are his tangible advantage in this fight.

“Shlemenko’s experience can be attributed to a strong point, even endurance compared to his rival. As well as the ability to hit hard and finish the fight ahead of schedule, ”he said.

In turn, speaking about Ismailov, the boxer pointed out a number of problems in the preparation of a fighter.

“I don’t know how he prepared for this fight. He has a problem with functional training: he may not be able to withstand the pace that Alexander will offer him, ”the athlete explained.

In conclusion, Tishchenko pointed out that Shlemenko’s last few fights were not effective enough and any of the fighters could come out the winner in the battle.

“I watched it [Шлеменко] battle in Omsk, and there was no such brilliance as before. At home there was a rather controversial draw. I hope that with the fight with Ismailov he will close the issues. If he wins, of course, ”the boxer summed up.

Earlier on December 3, the coach of MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov (Bald Predator), his brother Ramzan, announced that he was ready to fight Alexander Shlemenko. He noted that he is convinced of the superiority of a flexible fighter over one that moves forward like a stone, Ismailov is a more flexible fighter.

The fight between Shlemenko and Ismailov will take place at the Uralets arena on December 3 as part of the RCC 13 tournament in Yekaterinburg and will be the main event of the REN TV Fight Club super series. The fight will be broadcast live on REN TV channel.