British boxer Umar Sadik wanted pressing medical consideration after being defeated by Russian Fedor Chudinov, studies TASS…

As beforehand reported, Chudinov knocked out the Briton in a struggle for the WBA gold belt within the second middleweight title. The struggle happened in Khimki close to Moscow on Friday, September 11.

After the battle, Sadik didn’t orient himself in area. Medical doctors offered him with immediate medical help. As well as, the athlete required an oxygen masks.

It’s identified that Sadik additionally grew to become in poor health throughout doping management. After that, an ambulance was known as for the boxer.