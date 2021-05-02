New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker defeated Briton Derek Chisor and became the International Heavyweight Champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO). This was reported on May 1 on her Instagram.

The fight took place in Manchester (UK) and lasted 12 rounds. As a result, the New Zealander won by split decision: two voted for Parker (116-111, 115-113), one for Chisora ​​(115-113).

Now the 29-year-old Parker has 28 wins, 21 of them by knockout, and two defeats. The New Zealander held the WBO world title in 2016-2018.

For 37-year-old Chisora, this is the 11th defeat with 33 wins (23 KOs). In 2012, the Briton claimed the world title according to the World Boxing Council (WBC), losing it to the Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko.

On May 1, it was reported that Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol defended his world title in the weight category up to 79.38 kg in a 12-round duel with Briton Craig Richards.