Russian professional boxer and kickboxer Alexei Papin, performing in the first heavy weight category, gave a forecast for the upcoming fight between boxers Evgeny Romanov and Dmitry Kudryashov, which will take place on May 21.

Papin stressed that the fighters have an equal chance of winning.

“The only surprise may be if this fight continues to the end, as there are two knockers, two rather heavy guys. Both know how to hit hard, knock out the opponent. Evgeny Romanov has extensive experience, amateur and professional experience he has already received – he boxed long enough distances, he had already gone through 10 rounds. Dmitry Kudryashov has colossal professional experience, he boxed with all the top of his division, “Papin said in an interview. REN TV Friday, May 7th.

He also clarified that Kudryashov had thoroughly prepared for the confrontation with Romanov.

“If you watch the first fights and sparring, he boxing very well, moves well. If he doesn’t go into this fight, doesn’t charge for one blow, doesn’t try to finish the fight ahead of schedule, then he will show very beautiful boxing, he can do it, ”the Russian boxer assured.

Papin recalled that Kudryashov and Romanov will converge in a new weight category – Bridgerweight (up to 101.6 kg). This division was established by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in honor of 6-year-old Bridger Walker. The boy saved his sister from the dog.

“This fight is already top-level, because they are boxing for the contenders’ title, in any case, some of them will already box for the world champion belt. This is the first fight in the new WBC weight category, ”the boxer emphasized.

On the eve of the Russian professional boxer, world champion according to the World Boxing Association (WBA) Dmitry Bivol also shared his expectations from the upcoming fight between Kudryashov and Romanov.

On May 21, the boxers will meet in a duel at the GAZFIGHT tournament in the Khimki basketball center. Kudryashov and Romanov will fight for the world title of the new division according to the WBC version. They will be the first boxers to compete in the Bridgerweight category – up to 101.6 kg. Before that, there were no fights in such weight in Russia yet.