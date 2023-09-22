The Argentine boxer Sergio Maravilla Martínezone of the most prominent boxers in recent times, shook social networks with a striking confession.

The boxer spoke about his love life with an adult film actress. It’s about the actress Lisa Anne.

Love affair with a porn actress

It was in his participation in the Podcast ‘What you say’, with the Spanish journalist Alex Fidalgo, that Maravilla spoke about this relationship.

“I lived in Beverly Hills, I was the boyfriend of this and that super famous girl, I had several cars and… life was torture, man. Really. It’s fun? Yes, but not that much. Then over time you say ‘damn it’s not worth that much’. I was dating a porn actress. Brutal, a wild life, recommended”revealed Martínez.

And she continued revealing her name: “Lisa Ann. I was there for a little while. Super famous. Now I’m turning red, how stupid. Get to know him, be with her for a while. She’s crazier than a goat. A brutal life experience. At that time she was good. At that time it was necessary. “Now I know what not,” she added.

Maravilla was WBC, WBO middleweight world champion and previously WBC super weltherweight champion.

He also remained as middleweight champion for 50 weeks between 2010 and 2014, a period in which he was considered the third best fighter in the world behind Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.



In addition to boxing, Martínez ventured into acting with a participation in the film called ‘Pistolero’.

Lisa, for her part, is an American, currently 51 years old, who began filming adult films in 1993. She left the industry in 1997, dedicated herself to performing stripteases in nightclubs and returned almost nine years later.

