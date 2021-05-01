Boxer and coach Veli Mamedov told what he expects from the duel between Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov, who will meet at the GAZFIGHT tournament on May 21 at the Khimki basketball center.

Athletes will be the first to compete in the Bridgerweight category. According to Mammadov, the rivals will manage to go down in history, their fight will turn out to be bright and spectacular.

Dmitry Kudryashov, although he has a series of defeats, is a dangerous fighter, Evgeny Romanov is a titled athlete, master of sports of international class, champion of Russia and European champion among juniors, Mamedov said.

“The guy has a very hard punch, is a puncher. In the same way as Kudryashov. As you know, fights between two punchers are very interesting. Because every second of the fight is actually decisive and it is impossible to predict when this decisive second will come, ”he said.

Nevertheless, the favorite of the fight, Mamedov said, will be Yevgeny Romanov. “Some of Evgeny’s opponents in amateurs were stronger than Dmitry’s in professionals. Therefore, I believe that Evgeny will win, ”the coach said.

On April 28, Kudryashov showed how he was preparing for a fight with Romanov at GAZFIGHT. He does a bench press, throws a medball at a wall, does an upright stationary bike, does exercises with rubber loops.

On April 30, Romanov showed the training, who focuses on strength exercises and uses balls.

On May 21, Romanov and Kudryashov will hold a qualifying match, the winner of which will be able to claim the title of the world champion of the new division according to the WBC version. The athletes will be the first boxers to compete in the Bridgerweight division, named after the boy hero Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from a dog. The child took the blow on himself, 90 stitches were put on his face.

The organizer of the tournament, which will be held at the Khimki basketball center in the Moscow region, was the boxing promotion of the popular rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) GAZFIGHT.