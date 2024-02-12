the character

Matches played: 109. Defeats: 105. But without ever being knocked out or giving up a challenge. Luigi Mantegna, known as 'Angel's Chest', is a professional boxer, he is 47 years old and has earned the respect of his opponents in the ring. Despite a score that would have knocked anyone down, he continues to train and doesn't back down in front of champions who have to make their return to the ring or younger colleagues who throw their punches among the pros. “I always manage to secure 6 or 8 rounds – he says – and therefore the matches are challenging for my opponents. But giving up the gloves is impossible for me. Coming to train allows me to isolate myself from problems outside the gym. And even if I almost lose I'm always ready to fight.”

(by Gianvito Rutigliano)



03:14