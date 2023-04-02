The desire of American boxer Kevin Johnson to obtain Russian citizenship indicates that the country is doing well. This was announced on Sunday, April 2, in an interview with Izvestia by Russian athlete Dmitry Kudryashov.

“This suggests that people in America do not live so well when compared with Russia. Kevin Johnson is a prime example of an American wanting to live in Russia. Johnson gives our country an example of what is good in Russia, so they come to us, ”he said.

In addition, the Russian boxer appreciated Johnson’s professional abilities. According to him, the athlete’s best years are already behind him, but he continues to use good boxing qualities in battles. Even when an American loses, he does not allow early defeats, Kudryashov noted.

“He defends himself well, he feels the blow well, he has a “feel” for danger. Perhaps his decision to move to Russia is connected with this – he understands that he will be better here, ”he added.

Kudryashov also stressed that he would not mind meeting Johnson in and out of the ring.

According to Russian boxer, State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev, a 43-year-old athlete, he may have decided that he would no longer be able to actively participate in battles in the United States, but he could very well prove himself in Russia.

Johnson said he wanted to live in Russia, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give him a Russian passport the day before, on April 1, after defeating Russian wrestler Vyacheslav Datsik at the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament.

Prior to that, on March 24, in an interview with Izvestia, Johnson shared that he wanted to find a wife in Russia. He also confessed his love for Russia, noting that he had repeatedly been in Moscow and walked along the streets of the capital with Povetkin. According to Johnson, he has many good friends in Russia.

At the same time, the boxer said that he wanted to play chess with the President of Russia. According to the athlete, he played chess with boxer Alexander Povetkin during his visit to Moscow and he liked this kind of leisure.