Russian boxer Sergei Kovalev was sentenced to prison in the United States for the attack on American Jamie Frontz. Reported by TMZ.

According to the newspaper, the 37-year-old athlete received a three-year suspended sentence. He made a deal with the prosecutor’s office, pleaded guilty for participating in the fight and insulting the victim. In addition, Kovalev will have to take an anger management course and pay $ 220 in legal fees. It is noted that Frontts’ civil suit against Kovalev is still in force.

In February last year, Frontz accused the boxer of assault and sued him. Kovalev agreed to pay the American $ 650,000. However, in January 2020, the victim stated that she received only $ 250,000.

Kovalev won 34 victories in the professional ring, suffered four defeats, and once again ended in a draw with his participation. In the last fight, he lost by knockout to Mexican Saul Alvarez and failed to defend the belt of the world light heavyweight champion according to the World Boxing Organization.