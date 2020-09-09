China recently said that if there is war between India and China, India will not stop anywhere. However, Kavinder Singh Bisht, a national boxer and posted in the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, warned China not to take the Indian Army lightly. Kavinder also took a jibe at China and said that China’s sense of humor is not good. The dispute between the two countries in LAC has increased.

There was a new dispute on the border of the two countries on Tuesday, which further heated up the atmosphere. Kavinder, currently attending a national camp in Patiala, said that the country is going through a lot of difficulty due to the moves of Kovid-19 and China. IAF Junior Warrant Officer Kavinder said, “China understands that it can do anything and will escape.” Times have changed and we have become a strong country. His claim that India cannot win the war against him is quite funny. His sense of humor is not good.

He said, ‘We Indians never believe in fighting but that does not mean that we are weak. We believe in peace. China should not take the Indian Army lightly. I will leave whenever the Indian Air Force calls me. I will leave everything there and go. My country comes first. As a member of the Air Force, I am ready to protect the country at any time.

Returning to boxing, Kavinder, who plays in the 57 kg category, said he was focusing on increasing his strength. He said, ‘We are running a lot, because we cannot do boxing due to Kovid-19 protocols. Our entire focus is on exercise and strengthening our strengths.

He said, “Trainers told us whether we practice shadows or use punching bags, we should put our full strength in every punch.” When asked whether the boxers would benefit from the postponement of the Olympics? So he said that everyone will benefit from it. He said, “Nothing is happening right now, so it is always beneficial to get extra time.”