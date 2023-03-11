American boxer Kevin Johnson on Saturday, March 11, showed how he trains before the upcoming fight with Russian mixed-style fighter Vyacheslav Datsik.

The boxer showed how he starts training on the street with a warm-up. He does push-ups on exposed stone supports, and after that he pulls himself up in a complicated way, pulling his legs to his stomach.

This is followed by training in the gym, where Johnson has a practice fight with a sparring mate, delivering fast powerful blows to special glove paws.

The final part of the training of the American boxer is the lifting of the heavy barbell.

Earlier in the day, Johnson called Datsik a strong guy, while noting that the Russian does not have his own style or fighting technique. The American athlete called himself a balanced fighter who does not let emotions go beyond. In addition, he considers himself strong, smart, fast, agile and skillful.

Johnson also compared boxing to playing chess. He is sure that in both of these sports you can’t let emotions get out of hand and you need to keep your cool.

The fight between the American and the Russian is scheduled for March 31 in Moscow as part of the REN TV Fight Club.