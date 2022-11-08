Saturday, November 12, 2022
Boxer is between life and death for this brutal blow, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Boxing

Image of the lawsuit held last Saturday in the United States.



The fight was for the regular WBA super middleweight title.

The boxing world is in shock, after the Kazakh Aidos Yerbossynuly was transferred to a clinic after receiving a strong blow from his rival, David Morrell, in a fight for the regular super middleweight title of the World Boxing Association -WBA-, played last Saturday.

30 years old, Yerbossynuly is in the Hennepin County Medical Centerafter he collapsed in the ring.

Doctors have said that the boxer is in an induced coma, after the operation to which he underwent an emergency.

withering blow

According to the medical report, Yerbossynuly underwent surgery, as he presented a cerebral hemorrhage, his health is critical and he is in danger of death.

The fight took place in The Harmony in Minneapolis and was fought. Yerbossynuly did not have a good time, she received a good number of blows, which reduced her physical condition.

Already in the last round, Morrell sent him to the canvas three times and in the last blow the Kazakh got up, but fainted, receiving the help of the referee and his opponent.

The fight was criticized, because at various times Yerbossynuly did not look good, but nobody said anything, nor did the corner throw in the towel, nor did the judge stop the fight.

SPORTS

