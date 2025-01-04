The Tanzanian boxer Hassan Mgaya has died at the age of 29, three days after suffering a KO during a fight, as reported by the World Boxing Council (WBC), an entity that has issued a statement. expressing his condolences to the athlete’s family.

On December 27, 2024, Hassan Mgaya lost the fight of lightweight against Paul Elias at the Dunia Ndogo Hall, located in Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

During it, the boxer received several blows to the head that left him unconscious, something that led to first aid having to attend to him. After that, he was transferred to the Palestine Hospital in Sinza and then transferred to the Mwananyamala Hospital. And finally, he was transferred again to the Muhimbili National Hospital, where he died.

“The World Boxing Council and its president Mauricio Sulaimán send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved champion”, The World Boxing Council (WBC) stated in its statement.

Mgaya had a professional record of 3 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, and the coThe fight against Elias was his fourth of the year.