Murat Gassiev demonstrated how he trains at the bottom of the pool before the fight against the Albanian Sefer Seferi. On Friday, October 16, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

The journalists noted that boxer Mohammed Ali adhered to the same training method at the dawn of his career, and, according to them, this training format hardens so much that Gassiev is ready for a “cannon attack”.

“If from the first rounds Marat does not miss a stray blow, he will make it out. His percentage of knockouts is still higher than that of his opponent, ”emphasized the WBO middleweight world champion, undefeated boxer Dmitry Pirog.

Gassiev’s track record includes the IBF and WBA world titles. After being invited to the World Boxing Super Series, he lost only in the final and then healed his injuries for several years.

“I sparred with him in America. He is always securely covered, protected. This block will be the problem. Murat’s form is beyond doubt. And he will add his boxing skills from each fight. And this is exactly the fight he needs, ”said boxer Dmitry Kudryashov.

Initially, Gassiev was supposed to meet in the ring with the American Kevin Johnson, who had previously threatened the Russian, inviting him to “buy medicines.” Gassiev responded to Johnson’s threats with an invitation to North Ossetia. Johnson later refused to fight for the WBA International belt, citing the fact that he was not given a passport due to alimony debts.

Instead of Johnson, Albanian heavyweight Sefer Seferi, a 41-year-old athlete, holder of the WBF intercontinental heavyweight and first heavyweight titles, volunteered to enter the ring. Promoter Vladimir Khryunov suggested that the fight with Seferi would be more difficult for Gassiev.

The fight between Gassiev and Seferi for the WBA International title will take place on October 31 in Sochi.